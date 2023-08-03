SIA conducts multiple raids in Pir Panjal

Rajouri, Aug 3: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Thursday conducted multiple raids across Rajouri and Poonch.
Searches were done in houses of some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) during these raids.
Official sources said that on Thursday afternoon, multiple teams of SIA conducted these raids with two raids being conducted in Rajouri district and two in Poonch district.
They said that in Rajouri, two raids were conducted with one in Gambhir Mughlan village and one in Bagla village.
Officials said that in Manjakote, the SIA team raided the house of an OGW in Gambhir Mughlan village.
They said that a thorough search of the house was conducted in this raid during which an electronic device was also seized.
Officials said that in the second raid conducted in Rajouri district, houses of two real brothers, one of whom is an OGW, were searched in a village close to the Line of Control.
They said that two places in Poonch district were also raided with both fall under Mendhar sub division of the district.
Officials said that on of the raids was conducted in Hamirpur Balakote on LoC in the area while second one in a village of Gursai.
They said that besides general searches, some incriminating material had been seized during the raids.
The officials said that these raids had been conducted in connection with the investigation of a matter regarding border guides who facilitate infiltration from across the LoC.
“These raids were conducted in cooperation with local police and administration,” the officials said.