SIA conducts multiple raids in Srinagar

An official of SIA in a statement issued here said that targeting the financial networks of terror outfits with an aim to destroy its ecosystem and support structure completely, SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations in Srinagar.

“About eight premise of suspects in Srinagar were searched in compliance with the search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge designated under the NIA Act (TADA and POTA) Srinagar in connection with the investigation of case FIR No 21/2022 under Sections 13, 17, 18, 39, 40 of the UA(P) Act read with Sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B, and 121 of the Indian Penal Code registered at Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir,” the SIA statement said. “The case pertains to financial networks of terror outfits operating in Kashmir which came to be registered on a reliable information that a group of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorist organisations in connivance with and active support from their Pakistan-based terror handlers who are laundering and transferring Hawala money through unscrupulous and anti-national elements from Dubai and have managed in opening of various accounts in the name of different persons in numerous banks operating in Kashmir for its further distribution to members of terrorist and secessionist organisations with the overall objective of furthering and sustaining terror activities in J&K to destabilise the Union of India by clandestinely waging war.”