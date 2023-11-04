SIA conducts raids in Poonch

Poonch, Nov 4: In connection with the investigation of an already registered case, teams of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Saturday conducted raids in parts of Poonch district.

As per the officials, the SIA teams with the help of local authorities raided some locations including the house of a notorious person, who could not be found.

They said that these raids continued for hours during which some necessary legal aspects were examined and an investigation was conducted. Various cases are under investigation by the SIA which primarily include a case of narco terror module and cross-Line of Control (LoC) smuggling from Poonch district areas with five arrests having already been made in the case.