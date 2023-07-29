SIA files chargesheet against 2 JeI members

The SIA Kashmir filed the chargesheet on Friday before the Special UAPA (TADA and POTA) Court, Srinagar against Abdul Salam Dagga, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Baghi Islam, Lal Nagar, Chanapora, Srinagar and a separate chargesheet against another accused Muhammad Shafi Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Barzulla Baghat, Srinagar, who has expired.

The SIA said that during the course of the investigation, the SIA Kashmir has also identified 188 properties, which were either in possession or registered in the name of unlawful association JeI J&K.