SIA files chargesheet against 2 JeI members

Srinagar, July 28: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Friday filed a chargesheet against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir members. The charge sheet was filed in case FIR No 17/2019 under Section 10 UA(P) Act of Police Station Batamaloo registered on March 1, 2019 and later transferred to SIA Kashmir in December 2021.
The SIA Kashmir filed the chargesheet on Friday before the Special UAPA (TADA and POTA) Court, Srinagar against Abdul Salam Dagga, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Baghi Islam, Lal Nagar, Chanapora, Srinagar and a separate chargesheet against another accused Muhammad Shafi Dar, son of Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Barzulla Baghat, Srinagar, who has expired.
The SIA said that during the course of the investigation, the SIA Kashmir has also identified 188 properties, which were either in possession or registered in the name of unlawful association JeI J&K.
It said that of these 188 identified properties, 58 properties spread across Kashmir had been notified under Section 8 of the UAPA) by the District Magistrates.
This non-investigative action was aimed at disrupting the financial resources and support network of the unlawful association, which had been found involved in various unlawful activities.