SIU attaches terrorist’s property in Kupwara

An official said that land measuring 6 kanal and 3 marla belonging to Abdul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi of Kachama, Kupwara who is operating from Pakistan was attached by the SIU Kupwara.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No 276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, and 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA(P)A, the SIU led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist's land measuring 6 kanal and 3 marla located at multiple locations within the district at village Kachama,” he said. “This measure taken by the Police aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror.”