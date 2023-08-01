SIU attaches terrorist’s property in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 1: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Tuesday attached the property of a terrorist in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
An official said that land measuring 6 kanal and 3 marla belonging to Abdul Rashid Qureshi alias Farooq Qureshi of Kachama, Kupwara who is operating from Pakistan was attached by the SIU Kupwara.
“Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No 276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, and 123 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, and 40 of the UA(P)A, the SIU led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist's land measuring 6 kanal and 3 marla located at multiple locations within the district at village Kachama,” he said. “This measure taken by the Police aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror.”
The official said that Qureshi had been a persistent threat to peace and security of J&K since he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s.
“He is a member of Al-Barq terror outfit and is presently operating from PoK as a launching commander. His strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in Kashmir in the past,” he said.
“J&K Police was actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities. The attachment of the property serves as a strong message to terrorists and their supporters that their actions won’t go unnoticed or unpunished. It underscores the unwavering commitment of Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure.”