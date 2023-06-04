SIU investigating 40 terror cases in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 4: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police has been investigating 40 terror related cases in Kashmir and so far 58 involved persons have been arrested, a senior Police official said Sunday.
The terror-related cases being investigated by the anti-terror body are from various districts of Kashmir. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh supervises the SIU.
The SIU has separate branches in every district that work under district Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). “We are investigating 40 cases,” a senior Police official said.
He said that the SIU had so far attached seven residential houses linked to terrorism in Kashmir.
The senior Police official said that the SIU also arrested 58 persons linked to terrorism.
“These people were arrested during the investigations of terror related-cases,” he said.
The senior Police officer said that most of these cases come under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
“One case is related to narco-terror,” he said.
UA(P)A is an act to provide for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith.
Since its formation, the SIU has carried out frequent raids across Kashmir in terror related cases in synergy with paramilitary forces deployed in Kashmir.
J&K Police last year said that they would attach the property of those who “willfully” shelter terrorists.
In cases of the “forced entry” by terrorists into houses, Police have put the onus on the house owners to “prove duress”.
The DGP had ordered establishment of Special Investigation Units (SIUs) in Jammu and Kashmir in June last year for bringing out qualitative improvement in investigation of terror cases.
He had said that to bring about qualitative improvement in investigation of terror cases to ensure that it leads to successful prosecution and conviction, it was imperative that a dedicated officer was made the investigating officer of the cases.
The SIU officials said that they were at liberty to co-opt any officers or officials for the purpose of investigation of a particular case.
The concerned district SSP is making all the logistic support and providing manpower for the purpose of investigation and raids or searches available for the SIU.
Another senior Police officer said that the SIU was only investigating important and sensational cases of terror crime or narcotics.
“The cases which are being investigated by the SIU have been transferred to the anti-terror body by the DGP,” he said. “When they require, the investigation units seek technical assistance from the prosecutors of the concerned Police formations so that no loopholes remain in the investigation which could benefit the accused persons during the trial.”