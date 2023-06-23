SIU Shopian attaches house of LeT terrorist associate in Bijbehara

A statement of SIU issued here said that continuing its crackdown on harbouring terrorists and providing logistic support to them, the SIU Shopian under the close supervision of DIG SIU Kashmir, SSP Shopian, DySP CIO SIU Shopian attached the residential house of a terrorist associate in Subhanpora, Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district after obtaining necessary sanctions from competent authority.

It said that during the course of investigation in case FIR No 22/2022 of Police Station Zainpora Shopian, under UA(P) Act, a residential house of Abdul Rehman Ganai, son of Muhammad Shaban, father of terrorist associate Zubair Ahmad Ganai of Subhanpora, Bijbehara has been found used by Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists.