Skyrocketing vegetable, fruit prices hit consumers hard

Srinagar, Oct 13: The consumers in Kashmir are facing a financial strain due to the soaring prices of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, and poultry.
A market survey conducted by Greater Kashmir found that potatoes, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, collard greens, peas, beans, and other vegetables are being sold at higher rates than those prescribed by the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA).
Similarly, fruits like oranges, pineapples, kiwis, pomegranates, grapes, and papayas are being sold at exorbitant rates.
At some places in Srinagar, 1 kg of grapes can cost Rs 400.
The same is the case with kiwis and pomegranates.
Even local apples are being sold at much higher prices.
Meanwhile, consumers have complained that despite the government fixing the rate of chicken at Rs 130 per kg, chicken is selling at Rs 170-180 per kg.
The consumers say that the high prices are putting a strain on their budgets and leaving their families grappling with the challenge of affording necessities.
Altaf Ahmad of downtown Srinagar said that the prices of fruits and vegetables are so high that they cannot afford them.
"There are different rates at different locations. I am going to Batamaloo to buy vegetables and fruits. There the rates are acceptable compared to other locations," he said.
Another consumer from the civil lines area said that the government had set a rate list but no one was following it.
"The authorities should curb the rising prices of essential commodities and ease the hardships of people," he said.
The consumers have demanded that the concerned department should take action against those who are selling essential commodities at higher rates than the prescribed rates.
Director FCS&CA, Reyaz Ahmad Sofi told Greater Kashmir that the department rate list was designed to regulate prices and ensure affordability for essential goods.
"We will look into the matter and take action. I will again go for market checking. Recently, when we had done market checking, rates were fine. But I will check again," he said.
Sofi said that they had set a rate list for essential commodities and everyone should follow it.
“Otherwise the department will take action against them,” he said.
However, the President of the Fruit Association in Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Basheer told Greater Kashmir that the rates would go down soon.
He attributed the price hikes to low production, which had led to limited supply and, subsequently, increased costs.
"We have low production of apples this year. The production of fruit which is coming from outside is also low. We get fruits at high rates from outside. But when the proper season starts, the rates of fruits and vegetables will come down. The rates are likely to come down in 15 days," he said.