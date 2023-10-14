Skyrocketing vegetable, fruit prices hit consumers hard

A market survey conducted by Greater Kashmir found that potatoes, tomatoes, onions, cauliflower, collard greens, peas, beans, and other vegetables are being sold at higher rates than those prescribed by the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA).

Similarly, fruits like oranges, pineapples, kiwis, pomegranates, grapes, and papayas are being sold at exorbitant rates.

At some places in Srinagar, 1 kg of grapes can cost Rs 400.