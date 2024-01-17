Slight improvement in minimum temperatures in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 17: There was slight relief from the cold in Kashmir as night temperatures witnessed a rise across the Valley, providing relief from the intense cold wave even as the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted rain and snow on January 26 as moderate Western Disturbance (WD) is on the way.

While dry weather was likely to continue till January 24, MeT officials said that there was also the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places from January 26.

“Today’s analysis indicates that A Moderate #WesternDisturbance is Likely to cause Light to Moderate Snowfall at Many places during 26-28th Jan. in J&K and Ladakh. P.S.: Forecast is subject to change…,” senior meteorologist Sonam Lotus posted on X.

They said that there would be improvement in visibility and maximum temperature during the next 2 days over the Jammu division which is presently witnessing fog in the morning.

The MeT officials said that Srinagar city experienced a notable increase in minimum temperatures, recording minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, up from the previous night’s minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while the mercury dropped to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius at Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir.

The health resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius.

In Kokernag town, the minimum temperature settled at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara experienced minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir has been experiencing a dry and mostly snowless winter, resulting in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days.

Day temperatures in Srinagar were more than eight notches above normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is currently amid the 40-day Chillai Kalan, a harsh winter period characterised by a cold wave that sweeps the region, leading to a considerable drop in temperatures and the freezing of water bodies and pipes.

While this period usually witnesses significant snowfall, Kashmir is undergoing a prolonged dry spell, with a 79 percent rainfall deficit recorded for December.

Additionally, there has been no precipitation in most parts of Kashmir in the first fortnight of January.

The MeT has forecast largely dry weather until January 21, indicating a continuation of the dry spell. Chillai Kalan is slated to end on January 29, but the cold conditions are expected to persist with a 20-day Chillai Khurd and a subsequent 10-day Chillai Bachha.