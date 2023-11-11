Slippery conditions hamper smooth flow of traffic on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Nov 11: Free flow of traffic was again disrupted due to road restoration works and the single-lane road stretches at Dalwass, an area near the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Saturday.

Traffic officials said that the Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open however vehicular traffic movement remained slow due to single-lane carriageways, slush and clay soil in the Dalwass area, following Friday’s heavy downpour.

They said that due to slippery and one-way road stretches at Dalwass and at the Mehar-Cafeteria, vehicles were being cleared on one-way basis.

Earlier on Friday following rains, the Srinagar Jammu National Highway, connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed due to mud and landslides at Dalwass and Mehar-Cafeteria Morh stretch, ahead of Ramban and shooting stones at Seri, tunnel T2 Kelamorh in Ramban district.

However, after improvement in weather, the concerned road maintenance agency NHAI cleared the mud and landslides and the highway was partially restored for stranded traffic late Friday evening. However, due to narrow and slippery road conditions at Dalwass, vehicles were crossing this stretch at a very slow pace. Due to this reason, the vehicles remained stranded in long queues on both sides of Dalwass, officials said.

A manager of the contractor company of NHAI informed that road restoration work at Dalwass was still going on. He said, “We are trying to stabilize slippery (clay soil) road stretches by laying crushed muck and pebbles.”

Meanwhile, SSP Traffic National Highway Ramban, Rohot Baskotra said that traffic was restored at Dalwass, Ramban. However, he said, movement of traffic was slow due to mud and slush.

“Stranded heavy and Light Motor Vehicles are being cleared,” he said and advised vehicle operators to follow lane discipline.