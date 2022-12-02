Slow traffic movement on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Dec 2: The movement of traffic between Nashri, Ramban and Ramban, Banihal stretches of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained slow on Friday.
The situation was expected to continue on Friday night as Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were allowed from Jammu and Udhampur for Kashmir after two days.
HMVs except those of the security force have been plying alternatively between the two capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
However, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are allowed on both sides of the highway with cut off timings fixed by the Traffic Police Department.
Traffic officials at Ramban said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles plied on either side of the highway during Friday.
They said a convoy of HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur headed towards Kashmir at a slow pace.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained blocked for 6 hours and 54 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 15 minutes due to breakdown of a truck in the middle of the road at Dalwass Passi between Nashri and Chanderkote and for 3 hours and 39 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qaziqund Tunnel.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remains slow due to the breakdown of 13 HMVs at various locations on the highway.
Meanwhile, Traffic Police Headquarters issued a traffic advisory for Saturday stating that LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of highway whereas HMVs would be allowed to move from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on Saturday.