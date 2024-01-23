SNOW-CLAD SILENCE | Peer Ki Gali offers snowy escape but tourists choose alternatives

Shopian, Jan 23: Located at an elevation of 11,450 feet, Peer Ki Gali mountain pass, some 43 km from south Kashmir’s Shopian district along the historic Mughal Road is wrapped in a thick film of snow amidst a protracted dry spell.

The dazzling sun shining on the pristine snow creates a spell-casting scene with those visiting the area experiencing a surreal beauty.

The frozen streams along the road and hoar frost on the bushes around them could leave one stunned.

Amidst a long snowy dry spell, the mountain pass received a few spells of snow in December, draping the area in a white blanket.

However, the area did not attract tourists like the Sinthon Top in the neighbouring Anantnag district or the Bangus Valley in Kupwara district.

Tourists visiting Kashmir from other states are looking for snow-covered destinations after being disappointed by the coveted tourist places like Gulmarg, which have not yet received any snowfall.

“This area is easily accessible. One can return to Srinagar on the same day. Additionally, it looks more beautiful than other tourist places during the winter,” said Owais Khan, a young socio-political activist from Shopian.

He said that amid a protracted dry spell, Peer Ki Gali was among the only handful of tourist destinations that experienced snowfall this year.

“However, it did not receive tourists from other states the way other snowy destinations did,” he said.

Peer ki Gali is barely 2.5 hours drive south of Srinagar.

From Shopian onwards, the sinuous road winding its way up through the jagged mountains dotted with lofty pine trees offers a flurry of tourist attractions including Hirpoara, Dubijan, and Aliabad Sari.

One can make a pit stop at Hirpora and enjoy local pink salt tea and cornbread amid bucolic settings.

Dubijan, famous for its pure water spring which people believe has curative powers, is a few minutes’ drive from Heerpora.

The landscape is also covered under a thin film of snow, offering a breathtaking view.

“The entire stretch is full of tourist attractions. You have Aliabad Sari and a shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Ahmad Karim here,” Khan said.

He said that the only need was to pay attention towards the promotion of tourism in the area.

Jahangir Ahmad from Heerpora said that locals from Shopian, Poonch, and Rajouri districts could be seen visiting the area.

However, he said that the tourists from other states were not touring the place.

Given the tremendous tourism potential of the area, the government in 2015 formed the Shopian-Dubjan-Peer Ki Gali Development Authority to develop the area.

An official from the authority said that the government wanted to develop the place so that more tourists visit the area.

He said that they had already formed a comprehensive proposal for its development.