Snow, rains drench Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 13: Kashmir and parts of Jammu division witnessed snowfall since Friday morning, affecting normal life even as the Meteorological Department predicted dry weather for next four days.
The precipitation and subsequent poor visibility led to cancellation of all flights at the Srinagar International Airport while Mughal Road and other roads leading to border towns remained closed for vehicular traffic.
The snowfall for third consecutive day started early Friday morning at most places in J&K and continued throughout the day intermittently.
MeT officials here said that snowfall started at most places including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam in Kashmir as well as Banihal and Baderwah area of Jammu division Friday morning.
They said it was raining at most places in Jammu including the city since morning.
The MeT officials said that till 2:30 pm, Srinagar received 2 cm, Pahalgam 28 cm, Kokernag 23 cm, Qazigund 10 cm, Kupwara 5 cm, and Gulmarg received 6 cm of snowfall in the 24 hours till 8:30 am on Friday.
They said Qazigund received 3 cm, Pahalgam 3.5 cm, and Kupwara 5 cm of snowfall during this time.
The MeT officials said Bhaderwah received 2 cm rain, Batote 2.7 cm, Jammu 5.6 mm, and Katra 19 mm.
They said that it was likely to stop gradually in plains shortly whereas it may continue over the higher reaches.
“Heavy snow is not expected in the plains,” the MeT officials said.
They said that mainly dry weather is expected from January 14 to 18.
“From January 19 to 20, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas. From January 19 to 20, a fresh WD is likely to affect J&K and the adjoining areas,” the MeT officials said.
FLIGHTS CANCELLED
“All flights for today at our airport have been cancelled due to continuous bad weather,” Srinagar airport authorities said in a tweet. “The passengers of the cancelled flights shall be accommodated by the respective airlines in the next available flight at no extra cost.”
Mughal Road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian as well as the Srinagar-Leh highway have already been closed for this winter.
The Mughal Road has been closed for vehicular movement vide District Magistrate Shopian's order from January 5 in view of snow accumulation.
The roads to Tangdhar, Machil, Keran, and Gurez also remained closed because of snow accumulation.
TEMPRATURES
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius against last night’s minus 0.2 degree Celsius, 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 1.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 7.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said mercury in Kupwara town settled at minus 0.7 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Jammu received 13 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours and recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius against 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.