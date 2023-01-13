Snowfall affects life in Ganderbal

The higher reaches of the district including Sonamarg and Gagangeer as well as areas including towns received light to moderate but continuous snowfall, resulting in accumulation of the snow up to 6 to 7 inches.

Sonamarg health resort received about 2 feet of snowfall.

The continuous snowfall and slippery road conditions led to massive traffic jams in several areas of the district, particularly between Nagbal-Beehama stretch.