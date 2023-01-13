Snowfall affects life in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Jan 13: Ganderbal district witnessed moderate snowfall since Friday morning that continued till late evening, disrupting normal life here.
The higher reaches of the district including Sonamarg and Gagangeer as well as areas including towns received light to moderate but continuous snowfall, resulting in accumulation of the snow up to 6 to 7 inches.
Sonamarg health resort received about 2 feet of snowfall.
The continuous snowfall and slippery road conditions led to massive traffic jams in several areas of the district, particularly between Nagbal-Beehama stretch.
The movement of traffic was also affected on Kangan-Sonamarg Road due to accumulation of snow and slippery road conditions.
An order issued by SDM Kangan, Javid Ahmad Rather said, “To prevent accidents and long-lasting traffic jams due to slippery road, which puts the commuters to much inconvenience, only 4x4 vehicles and those with anti-skid chains shall be allowed from Gagangeer to Sonamarg and vice versa till the thawing of the ice from road.”
Meanwhile, the district administration set up control rooms and shared contact numbers of officials concerned to be contacted in case of emergency.