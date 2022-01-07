Snowfall affects normal life in Kashmir|MeT forecasts more snow today; 6 cancellations, 31 flight arrivals at Srinagar International Airport

Srinagar, Jan 7: Kashmir on Friday experienced fresh snowfall affecting normal life, even as the Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall to continue on Saturday. An ‘orange alert’ for the weekend has been issued by the MeT, while a moderate spell of snowfall on Friday evening led to traffic snarls at many places in summer capital Srinagar.
“Expect main intensity of heavy to very heavy rain/snow during 7th (night) and 8th January,” read the MeT statement. “Gradual improvement ( in weather) from January 9th morning onwards in J&K,” the MeT statement added.
The inclement weather is expected to cause surface and air traffic disruption, with chances of avalanches and landslides in vulnerable spots, MeT advisory said.
“It may affect surface and air transportation on 8th January and may cause an avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots,” the statement read. Valley parts started receiving snowfall from Friday afternoon. In the Shopian district, more than 6 inches had accumulated till evening. While in other parts of Kashmir, snow depth varied between 2 centimetres to 4 inches. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Qazigund, Kokernag and Pahalgam recorded high temperatures of 3.4, 2.5, 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
Kupwara and Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, registered maximum temperatures at 3.7, -0.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Banihal remained the coldest place in Jammu region on Friday, recording a maximum of 3.8 degrees Celsius. Jammu City, Bhaderwah, Batote and Katra recorded the day’s maximum temperatures at 13.2, 7.4, 5.8 and 11.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Snowfall causes 6 flight cancellations at Srinagar Airport
Even as normal flight operations were witnessed at the Srinagar International Airport till Friday afternoon, a spell of moderate snowfall later in the day, led to the cancellation of 6 flights in the evening.
Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir that out of the scheduled 37 flights, the arrival of only 31 was possible on Friday.
“Due to sudden change in weather and snowfall in the evening, we could operate only 31 flights today. 6 flights have been cancelled,” said an Airport spokesperson.