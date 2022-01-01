Snowfall from Jan 5 likely to hit surface, air traffic: MeT

Srinagar, Dec 31: Cold conditions prevailed across J&K and Ladakh even as there was a slight rise in minimum temperature with Gulmarg recording a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The Meteorological Department has predicted a widespread spell of snowfall in Kashmir from January 5, while the forthcoming inclement weather as per the MeT advisory is likely to hit surface and air traffic in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday against the previous night’s minus 4 degrees Celsius. Although the temperature was above 1 degree Celsius than the previous night, it was minus 0.9 degree Celsius below normal for this time of the year.
Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.
The mercury settled at the popular resort of Gulmarg at minus 9 degrees Celsius against minus 9.6 degrees Celsius on the previous night, MeT data said.
Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night, MeT data added.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius against minus 8.9°C on the previous night.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius against minus 3.6 degrees Celsius on the previous night, a MeT official said.