Snowfall from Jan 5 likely to hit surface, air traffic: MeT

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday against the previous night’s minus 4 degrees Celsius. Although the temperature was above 1 degree Celsius than the previous night, it was minus 0.9 degree Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, ‘Chillai Kalan', which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.