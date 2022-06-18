Snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

However, heavy rain lashed the plains, including the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Director IMD Sonam Lotus said that snowfall was recorded at Apharwat and Amarnath cave in the Kashmir region and also in the higher reaches of Ladakh.

“Weather would remain generally cloudy with intermittent rain and snow over the higher reaches till June 21,” he said.

He said as per the forecast, the weather conditions would improve after June 21.