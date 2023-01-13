Snowfall, rains force closure of Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, Jan 13: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel, Nowgam-Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and Banihal town and heavy rains between Banihal and Udhampur sector of the highway on Friday.

The vehicular traffic on the highway was suspended due to fresh snowfall on both sides of the Banihal-Qaziqund tunnel, heavy rains between Udhampur-Banihal and due to shooting stones at Mehar near Ramban, Traffic Police said.