SNOWLESS CHILLAI KALAN | No ‘significant’ weather activity till Jan 24: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 14: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Sunday predicted no significant weather events in Jammu and Kashmir until January 24, despite the anticipation of two faint Western Disturbances (WDs) in the coming week.

Traditionally known for its harsh winter conditions and substantial snowfall, this year’s Chillai Kalan is all set to see a departure from the norm, with dry weather prevailing and Kashmir remaining snowless.

“Dry weather is expected to persist until January 24, with faint WDs approaching on January 16 and 20 evenings,” the MeT officials here said.

Under the influence of these WDs, the officials said that they expect generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow over very isolated middle and higher reaches during the nights of January 16 and 20. However, officials said that no substantial weather activity was anticipated until January 24.

Simultaneously, the officials said that there is the possibility of light rain and snow at very scattered locations from January 25 to 27.

The MeT also forecasted the continuation of dense fog with cold day conditions in the plains of Jammu until January 16.

Despite the dry spell, temperatures have still dropped significantly, contributing to the cold conditions that define the winter season in Kashmir.

The day temperature also remains above normal, due to which Srinagar is hotter than Delhi.

Officials said that freezing temperatures returned, with Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, marking a notable drop from the previous night’s 0.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature was recorded as 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, while the health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees Celsius above normal.

Kokernag also reported above-normal temperatures at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius, below normal, and Kupwara in north Kashmir marked a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal.

Jammu experienced the season’s coldest night, recording a minimum of 2.5 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

Other regions like Banihal, Batote, and Bhaderwah reported varying temperatures.

Kashmir is currently under Chillai Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period that concludes on January 29. This is followed by Chillai Khurd from January 30 to February 18, and Chillai Bachha, from February 19 to February 28.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, particularly the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

However, Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell and a 79 percent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley on the first fort night of January.