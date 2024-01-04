Solar slowdown in J&K amid solar surge in country

Srinagar, Jan 4: In a disconcerting development, Jammu and Kashmir emerge as a laggard in the nation’s solar power race, harnessing a mere 53 Megawatts (MW) out of the total 72,018 MW being generated across India.

This concerning trend, highlighted by official figures from the Union Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy as of November 2023, underscores a significant gap in J&K’s adoption of solar energy.

In J&K, a mere 53 MW of solar power are currently being harnessed, despite its vast potential for solar energy generation.

This stark under-utilisation is particularly notable against the backdrop of India’s commendable progress as a global leader in solar power.

While the nation has made significant strides in the realm of renewable energy, J&K appears to be missing out on the solar revolution, with its power purchases contributing to a drain on its exchequer.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy underscores India’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, evident in the nation’s remarkable achievements in installed solar capacity, reaching approximately 72,018 Megawatts (MW) by November 2023.

The landscape is characterised by the extraordinary contributions of various states, with Rajasthan leading the pack boasting an impressive cumulative solar capacity of 18,089 MW.

Following closely in this solar revolution is Gujarat, with a commendable 10,417 MW and Karnataka securing the third position with 9347 MW.

Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also emerge as key players in India’s solar journey, claiming the fourth and fifth spots with cumulative installations of 7164 MW and 5064 MW as of 2023.

The Energy Statistics India Report 2022 highlights a substantial solar energy potential in J&K and Ladakh collectively pegged at an impressive 1.1 lakh MW.

This places the region as the second-highest in terms of harnessing renewable solar energy in the country.

In response to this immense potential, officials are urging the administration to engage in short-term planning, proposing an ambitious goal of harnessing 1000 MW of solar power.

This initiative requires careful planning and budgetary allocation.

However, the slow pace and inadequate planning in developing solar energy plants have raised concerns among citizens and experts alike.

Expressing dismay over this shortfall, they emphasise the urgent need for a renewed government scheme.

Such a scheme should be supported by mass awareness, facilitation, and substantial subsidisation to encourage the swift establishment of solar plants in the region.

Experts said that a more proactive approach could yield significant benefits.

If only half of the registered consumers with distribution corporations in Jammu and Kashmir initiated the installation of solar rooftop plants, approximately 50 percent of the energy demand for consumers could be met.

Unfortunately, the J&K government launched the rooftop solar scheme in 2021, almost a decade after it was introduced by the Union Ministry of Renewable Energy in the country.

The Centre’s initial scheme had envisioned an ambitious target of 1,00,000 MW of solar power by 2022, with 40,000 MW specifically aimed to be achieved through rooftop installations.

The delayed implementation highlights the need for accelerated efforts and strategic planning to tap into the substantial solar potential of J&K.