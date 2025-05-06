Soldier among 4 dead, 43 injured in Mendhar accident

Mendhar, May 6: Four people, including a soldier, lost their lives and forty-three others were injured in a tragic road accident that took place at Ghani near Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote tehsil of Poonchís Mendhar subdivision on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the ill-fated vehicle on the way from Ghani to Mendhar sub division turned turtle and fell in a gorge along the roadside.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch, who also serves as the Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee, has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

This compensation will be disbursed from the Road Safety Victim Fund.

Police said that forty-seven passengers travelling in the bus, bearing registration number JK02AX-1671, were injured.

All injured were shifted to Sub-District Hospital Mendhar, where two of them were declared “brought dead.”

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch, Dr Parvez Ahmed Khan said, “Upon the arrival of forty-five patients in Sub-District Hospital Mendhar, eleven were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri. Two among the injured succumbed later on, taking the death toll to four.”

He also said that a total of 15 patients were referred to GMC Rajouri. Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Shamim Ahmed said, “Fifteen injured patients were received in hospital. Five of them have been referred to GMC Rajouri.”

He said that a dedicated team of doctors was providing best possible medical aid to the injured under treatment in hospital.

The deceased, identified by police, included Noor Hussain, 60, son of Abdullah of Kasblari; Army soldier Muhammad Majied, 45, son of Muhammad Hussain of Ghani; Shakeela Begum, 55, wife of Muhammad Mushtaq of Ghani and Muhammad Hanief, 50, son of Muhammad Sheri of Ghani.

Police have taken up the necessary investigation as well as legal proceedings into the matter. The district administration has extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured to provide all necessary assistance.