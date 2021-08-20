Soldier dies after falling from Poonch ridge

Incident took place this afternoon at around 1.15 pm.

PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand said, “While operating along the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Range in a deliberately planned counter terrorist operation, Sepoy Lovepreet Singh made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty as he suffered a 40 feet fall into a gorge while negotiating the difficult heights.”

“The valiant soldier was acting as guide to the party which was moving along a treacherous route from Jabbiwal to Bagsar(Poonch). Sepoy Lovepreet Singh, 23, belonged to Gurdaspur, Punjab. He is survived by his parents. He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Lt Col Anand said.