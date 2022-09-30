SON OF THE SOIL GETS TOP JUDICIAL POST | Justice Magrey to be new Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh

In his illustrious career, Justice Magrey, who was appointed as a permanent judge of the High Court on 8 March 2013, decided on the merits of about 26,000 issue-based litigations on policy matters of the Centre, J&K government, and those involving huge public exchequer.

Of the nearly 26,000 cases, around 600 have been reported in national and other state law journals.

Born on December 8, 1960, in Wattoo village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Justice Magrey received school education in his native village and did his graduation and LLB (Honours) from the University of Kashmir.