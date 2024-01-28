Sonamarg, Zojila adorned in snowfall; Sgr-Leh NH closed

The higher reaches of Kashmir on Sunday witnessed snowfall after a prolonged dry weather which led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

The Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway witnessed light snowfall while the Sonamarg health resort witnessed light to moderate snowfall. About 2 to 3 inches of snow accumulated at Zojila Pass and Sonamarg, draping the scenic destination in white.

The movement of traffic on the Zojila Pass was suspended given the accumulated snow and slippery road conditions.

Officials said that the traffic would be allowed after getting a clearance from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“Given the slippery road condition due to snowfall and frost on road surface, it is hereby ordered that only vehicles fitted with anti-skid chains and 4×4 vehicles will be allowed to travel from Gagangeer to Sonamarg and back,” said an advisory issued by the Sub Divisional Magistrate Kangan. “The order will have immediate effect and will remain in force till further orders.”