SP Handwara Sheema Nabi relieved; to join as Asstt Director in IB

“Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for induction of Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS (AGMUT:2016), Superintendent of Police, Handwara, as Assistant Director (SP Level), in the IB, on deputation basis, for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier, the officer is relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to enable her to take up the new assignment,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal.

“It is further ordered that Yougal Kumar Manhas, Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, shall hold the charge of the post of Superintendent of Police, Handwara, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” Goyal ordered.