Special position in law has ended all over world: Kerala Governor

Srinagar, Dec 31: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Saturday said that Special position in law has ended all over world.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a Sufi conference at SKICC in Srinagar, Khan said that there was no need for any law to make Kashmir special as the place was already blessed in every aspect.
He said that in the modern world all such laws giving special position to anyone on the basis of their nationality had been scrapped.
“Kashmir is already special because of so many things. There is no need for any law to make Kashmir special. There are so many teachings, art and artisans, and virtues. Your position is already special. Special positions in law have ended across the world,” he said.
Khan said Indians should be worried the most if anyone attempts to divide people on religious lines as the country had already faced such a division in 1947.
“This is not the time to divide people on religious lines as the world is becoming a global village where people belonging to different religions live together in harmony,” he said.
The Sufi conference was organised by the Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune (GSPFP).
Chairman and founder of GSPFP, Anant Bhagwat had recently stated that Sufism advocates the peaceful co-existence of all faiths and needs to be revived here.