Special prayers held in Kashmir temples

Srinagar, Jan 22: Special prayers were held at several temples across Kashmir on Monday to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Devotees, both from the local Hindu population as well as visiting tourists, gathered at prominent temples to participate in the ceremonies.

Hundreds of lamps were illuminated at various temples in Kashmir as a symbolic gesture to mark the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As the nation commemorated the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, special prayers were held in Kashmir.

The Shankaracharya Temple, situated on the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar, was a focal point for the special prayers.

Devotees assembled to seek divine blessings and expressed their joy at the consecration of the Ram Temple.

The event was accompanied by a langar, a communal meal, organised for the devotees as a part of the celebration.

The Hanuman Temple, located on the banks of River Jhelum at Amira Kadal in Srinagar, was adorned with decorations to signify the significance of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The devotees offered prayers in a serene atmosphere, marking the occasion with reverence and devotion.

In Anantnag district, a Havan was organised at the Sun Temple in Mattan, where devotees prayed for the restoration of complete normalcy in Kashmir.

The organisers expressed their hope for unity and communal harmony, recalling the period before 1990. The Havan, which commenced the previous night, was a manifestation of the collective prayers for peace and brotherhood.

Shri Sanathan Dharam Parthap Sabha, Lal Chowk, adjacent to the Ghanta Ghar in the Lal Chowk area hosted a special prayer in the evening.

Organisers and participants alike echoed sentiments of unity, peace, and communal harmony.