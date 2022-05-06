Speedy economic reforms, infra development infused new energy across economy: LG Sinha

Srinagar, May 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday enlisted various breakthrough initiatives of the UT Government for furthering the economic growth and holistic development of Jammu & Kashmir.

Terming the lack of adequate infrastructure in the past as a major hurdle in the growth of J&K economy, the Lt Governor said that significant steps were taken by the government in the last three years to eliminate the impediments, expedite decisions on approvals for timely implementation of projects.