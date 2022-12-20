Sports as soft power brings regions, nations, diverse cultures together: LG

“Sportsperson-centric policies and schemes, promotion of sports at grassroots level, world class coaching, and training facilities have infused new hopes and dreams among the budding sportspersons,” the LG said declaring the All India Inter-University Fencing (Men and Women) Championship 2022-23 open at the University of Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that more than 1000 fencers from 100 universities across the country are participating in this grand event.