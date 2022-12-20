Sports as soft power brings regions, nations, diverse cultures together: LG

Jammu, Dec 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the improved sports infrastructure had substantially increased sports activities in J&K.
“Sportsperson-centric policies and schemes, promotion of sports at grassroots level, world class coaching, and training facilities have infused new hopes and dreams among the budding sportspersons,” the LG said declaring the All India Inter-University Fencing (Men and Women) Championship 2022-23 open at the University of Jammu.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that more than 1000 fencers from 100 universities across the country are participating in this grand event.
During the event, the LG also released the competition mascot and departmental calendar of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu.
He also addressed the countrywide fencers, who are taking part in the championship.
“This unique and extraordinary championship is truly inspiring. It will enable and encourage more such sporting events and lead to identification of future talents and sustainable sports movement in J&K,” the LG said. “Contesting in a game is itself a victory and for the fencers it gives an opportunity to learn discipline, balance, speed, mental agility, self-confidence.”
He said that sports as soft power have an important role in bringing regions, nations, and diverse cultures together.
“As a social enterprise, sports give paramount importance to equality and economic development that benefits the entire community,” the LG said.
Highlighting the vital importance of sports in the globalised world, he said: “Sports can be instrument of change in the world and the change starts with accepting the challenge.”
The LG said that his mantra for the budding sportspersons was to stop doubting themselves and go after what they really want in life with complete dedication.
“With firm determination, hard work, and faith, players can chart their own future,” he said.
On the transformation taking place in the sporting ecosystem, the LG said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a formidable sporting power. Our focus is on sustainable development of sports.”
He also spoke on the reforms introduced to promote sports in the educational institutions and steps taken to encourage more youth to participate in sports for their holistic development.
“National Education Policy has made sports an integral part of the academic curriculum. It also emphasises that the curriculum should focus on holistic education, in which science, social science, art, humanities and sports will promote material and human efficiency together,” the LG said.
He said that the aspiration of the country was embedded in ambition of the youth.
“The different disciplines of sports have become the source of new goals, character building and the values of team spirit,” the LG said.
The Jammu University has made a provision by adding credits to the students’ results based on their performance in sports.
Former vice chancellor of the University of Delhi Prof Dinesh Singh, who is also the vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Council, also addressed the gathering and shared his thoughts and ideas about sports and congratulated the organisers for the mega event.
Prof Singh highlighted several initiatives of the J&K administration for the promotion and development of sports, especially in the higher educational institutions and asked the sportspersons to make optimal utilisation of the state-of-the-art resources available to hone their skills.
Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai said that sports and sportspersons were getting unprecedented recognition in J&K under the LG Sinha-led administration.
He said that a new culture of night sports under floodlights was being developed across J&K.
Earlier, Director of Directorate of Sports, and Physical Education, University of Jammu, Daud Iqbal Baba presented the welcome address and detail report of the championship.
The All-India Inter-University Fencing Championship is being organised by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu.
The participants also took sports pledge to play with the true spirit of sportsmanship for the glory of the sport.
Secretary of J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul was also present on the occasion.