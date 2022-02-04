Srinagar acid attack|16 questioned for spreading ‘disinformation’

Srinagar, Feb 4: Cyber Police Srinagar has questioned around 16 persons for spreading disinformation regarding the Srinagar acid attack case while hunt is underway to track down some more persons in this connection.
Police said that investigations of the case would be completed in the “shortest possible time” and it would ensure “the harshest punishment to perpetrators.”
Cyber police crackdown on people spreading disinformation started after they issued an advisory urging the people to refrain from uploading photographs of acid attack victim and other related material.
“We questioned about 16 people for spreading misinformation about the acid attack victim,” a senior police officer of Cyber Police told Greater Kashmir. “Hunt to identify more such persons is underway and hopefully more people will be taken to task,” he said.
The officer said some pages were closed and some social media groups later deleted content after questioning. “The matter is being viewed seriously,” he said, adding that social media was being monitored closely.
The officer said that more people were being identified who spread misinformation about the acid attack.
Pertinently, the incident triggered widespread condemnation from all spheres of life. Cutting across party lines, the people demanded stringent punishment to people involved in this heinous crime.
Early on Wednesday, Cyber Police had said, “It has come to the notice that some social media users and page admins are uploading photographs of the acid attack victim on social media platforms.”
“These people are advised to refrain from posting and sharing such content,” Cyber Police had said.
“Anybody found involved in this act will be strictly dealt with under law. Police have taken cognizance of the matter,” Police had warned.
Meanwhile, police said on Friday that investigations will be completed in the shortest possible time and the accused would be given exemplary punishment.
“Srinagar Police assures all citizens that we will complete the investigation in the shortest time, so as to ensure harshest punishment to perpetrators of this inhuman act. We also assure the public that such a barbaric incident will never happen again in future,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.