Srinagar acid attack|Chargesheet reveals Police ‘lucky’ to get evidence from crime scene

During the course of the investigation, it came to light that the victim had rejected a marriage proposal from the accused, causing resentment. The accused decided to "teach her a lesson" and "conspired to take revenge from the victim", the charge sheet said.

The SIT also recorded separate statements of Rather and the juvenile about the route taken by them which was corroborated by CCTV footage.

Mobile phone records as well as their locations have also been annexed with the charge sheet to corroborate the conspiracy angle into the case. Rather, who is the main accused in the case, had returned to the medical store where he was working as a salesman after committing the heinous crime. The victim is undergoing treatment in a Chennai hospital with all expenses borne by a businessman-turned politician.