Srinagar acid attack|Debates dominate social media

Srinagar, Feb 4: As the news of a 24-year-old Srinagar girl being attacked by acid on Tuesday spread, whole Kashmir was in shock. The issue sent shock waves across the valley and triggered a buzz over social media.
Young boys and girls were seen holding virtual debates and expressing anger over social media. With Twitter Space and Clubhouse providing a platform for live audio debates on social media, youth found out the way to seek immediate action from the administration. Youth also held audio debates to condemn what had happened.
27-year-old Fariha Zahoor, a media student said that she saw a notification on one of the Whatsapp newsgroups. As she clicked it, she was taken aback and shocked by the news of an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Srinagar.
“To know more I clicked on the microblogging site Twitter. My Twitter feed was flooded by news on the issue. To my surprise youth, especially girls, were holding Twitter spaces (live audio group conversations) many of which I also joined. We held a debate on why these incidents were occurring and how strict action by law coupled with moral education could help to counter such drastic attacks. In today’s world, social media pressure makes a huge difference and if we don’t voice our concern and condemnation on this issue then there is no purpose of using social media,” she added.
In addition to condemnation from politicians, activists, the business community, social media was abuzz with the reaction from common youth, who wanted to make themselves heard.
Many social media users asked questions about the sale of acid that is used as the weapon of crime in such incidents. These users demanded strict action against such sellers.
“Acid cannot be purchased without following certain conditions. How and from whom did the guy buy it? It must be properly investigated and restrictions on the sale of acid must be followed,” Farheen Qureshi, a social media user, wrote on Twitter.
While working on the story, this reporter also visited many social media spaces like Twitter spaces and Clubhouse. While participating in the virtual discussions, many young girls discussed the lack of moral education, “toxic media content” and “toxic hero culture” which encourages such incidents. During various discussions, many female social media users shared their experiences on how the incident traumatized them.
“These incidents never used to happen in Kashmir. In recent years, few such incidents have happened, which is alarming. It is unfortunate that a place, which is perceived to be a better place with regard to women's safety, is facing such incidents. If an exemplary punishment is not given to culprits, attackers will think they can get away with it and the lives of girls will be ruined,” a speaker in a Twitter space said.
Many people raised questions about circulating pictures of the acid attack victim on social media. They said that in such circumstances people would have to be very cautious and they should not reveal the identity of the victim.
Police also warned social media users, page admins against sharing of the pictures of the acid attack victim. “My humble request to the Srinagar police to kindly book the admin of this page. Said page has uploaded the photo of the acid attack victim,” wrote another social media user.
The youth expressed how currently social media was playing an important role to build a narrative and putting pressure on authorities to punish the culprits. In recent years, in addition to physical protests against social evils, the virtual form of protest and condemnation has played an instrumental role in highlighting the issues like suicide, rape and domestic violence in Kashmir.