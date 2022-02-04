Srinagar acid attack|Debates dominate social media

Young boys and girls were seen holding virtual debates and expressing anger over social media. With Twitter Space and Clubhouse providing a platform for live audio debates on social media, youth found out the way to seek immediate action from the administration. Youth also held audio debates to condemn what had happened.

27-year-old Fariha Zahoor, a media student said that she saw a notification on one of the Whatsapp newsgroups. As she clicked it, she was taken aback and shocked by the news of an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Srinagar.