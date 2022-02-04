Srinagar acid attack|Div Com Kashmir visits survivor

Srinagar, Feb 4: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Friday morning visited SHMS Hospital to enquire about the treatment and wellbeing of the acid attack survivor of Srinagar.
On behalf of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Div Com assured her parents that all the hospital expenses would be borne by the government. Besides, the government would strive to get strict punishment awarded to criminals in the shortest possible period, he assured.
Pole said the government would ensure that those involved in the heinous crime of acid attack would be given stringent punishment and maintained that there was no space for such monstrous people in a civilized society.
Div Com also met Medical Superintendent and ophthalmologist, Dr Junaid, who is treating the victim and enquired about her wellbeing. Div Com was informed that the victim suffered damage to eyes and the team of ophthalmologists was trying its best to save her eyes.
He was also informed that damage to the skin was minimal. “Whatever scars remain, they can be cured in plastic surgery after 4 weeks,” he was apprised.
Meanwhile, Div com said that the sale of acid would be regulated so that no one could misuse it for heinous crimes.