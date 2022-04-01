Srinagar Airport reduces application fee for night parking of helicopters by 50%

The Srinagar International Airport has recently witnessed a sharp increase in the number of flights as well as passenger footfall with sizable tourist influx being seen of late. The spurt in the number of passengers is being witnessed at a time when there has been a drop in Covid cases across several states. The annual footfall of passengers at Srinagar is expected to increase sharply from the current 3 million to 4.5 million passengers in the next few years, for which the Airport is all set for a terminal expansion, a project likely to begin sometime this year. The night flight operations at the Airport has also provided a boost to travel and has been welcomed by the officials as well as tourism players.