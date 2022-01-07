Srinagar-Jammu National Highway closed today

Banihal, Jan 7: With heavy snowfall received since Friday morning, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been suspended for Saturday.
An advisory issued by Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar, Jammu said "in view of inclement weather vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shall remain suspended because of heavy rain, shooting stones, landslides and slippery road conditions along the NH-44”.
However, the advisory said even if traffic is restored on the highway, commuters must confirm the highway status before proceeding with the journey.
“People are advised not to start their journey on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway without confirming the status of road from TCUs,” the advisory said.
“People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units from Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732 Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396) Ramban (9419993745) and Udhampur (8491928625).”
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam has informed that “due to landslide at Maroog and shooting stones at Cafteria Morh Ramban, Traffic has been suspended on both sides on Jammu Srinagar National Highway.”