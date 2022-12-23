Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open

Ramban, Dec 23: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Friday.
They said that the movement of traffic remains slow due to the breakdown of HMVs at various places between the Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels.
The traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs were plying on the either side of the highway.
They said that HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded at Qazigund, Kashmir on the highway.
The traffic officials said HMVs were crossing the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway and heading towards Jammu.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Saturday.