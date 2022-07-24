Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open today

Ramban, July 24: Subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), and for the one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Monday, traffic authorities said.
J&K Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, passenger LMVs would be allowed to move on both sides whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Monday morning.
The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars has been fixed at 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.
The cut-off timings for the Jammu-bound LMVs has been fixed from 11:30 am to 2 pm from Qazigund.
The Traffic Police authorities advised the operators of private cars and other passenger LMVs to use the Jawahar Tunnel route up to 2 pm.
HMVs would be allowed to move towards Jammu from Qazigund after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Monday afternoon.
TCU Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic Monday morning.
The Traffic Police authorities said that on Sunday after clearing the convoy of Amarnath yatris for two base camps in Kashmir, hundreds of passenger LMVs plied on both sides of the highway whereas oil, gas tankers, and HMVs carrying essential commodities were allowed to move towards Kashmir from Jakhani Udhampur on Sunday afternoon.
The convoy of HMVs was crossing the Ramban-Banihal stretch of highway in a regulated manner.