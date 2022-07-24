Srinagar-Jammu National Highway open today

J&K Traffic Police Headquarters issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, passenger LMVs would be allowed to move on both sides whereas HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Monday morning.

The cut-off timing for the LMVs and private cars has been fixed at 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Nagrota Jammu and Jakhani, Udhampur from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.