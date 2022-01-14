Srinagar-Jammu National Highway partially restored for 1-way traffic

Ramban, Jan 14: Srinagar Jammu National Highway was partially restored for one way traffic at Mehar-Ramban on Friday. Some stranded vehicles, carrying essential commodities, oil and gas tankers were also allowed to move towards Kashmir valley early Friday morning.
Sector officer traffic police National Highway Ramban, who is monitoring traffic regulation at Mehar, informed Greater Kashmir that hundreds of vehicles, carrying essential commodities, were allowed to move towards Kashmir after landslide was cleared and a single-lane road was prepared by the road maintenance agency of NHAI.
Earlier vehicular traffic movement on highway remained disrupted on several occasions at different locations due to heavy rains, snowfall, landslides, shooting stones and narrow road stretches between Chanderkote and Banihal stretch of the highway last week.
After improvement in weather, Heavy Motor Vehicles were allowed by the authorities to move towards Kashmir. But huge landslides and continuous shooting stones had blocked the road at Mehar since then. Vehicular traffic remained disrupted till Friday morning at Mehar.
However, passenger Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) continued to ply via Karool-Maitra-Ramban link road as per traffic advisories, issued by the traffic police department during the closure period.
On Friday morning, after clearance of landslides and shooting stones at Mehar a single-lane was prepared by the company engaged by NHAI and stranded trucks, carrying essentials, were allowed to move towards Kashmir.
Light Motor Vehicles were also being allowed to pass through the Mehar National Highway stretch where frequent shooting stones had hindered the movement of vehicles. Jammu-bound Light Motor Vehicles were moving cautiously.
On Thursday, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer and ADGP Traffic T Namgyal also inspected the status of NH-44 and directed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to clear the landslides on war-footing, especially at Mehar near Ramban to fully restore the road.
Meanwhile, the traffic police headquarter issued a fresh advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, one-way traffic of private cars, passenger Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to move towards Kashmir on highway on Saturday.
“The cut off timing has been fixed as 9 am to 1 pm from Nagrota-Jammu and 10 am to 4 pm from Jakhani-Udhampur. No vehicle shall be allowed before and after the cut off timings. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic,” the advisory stated.