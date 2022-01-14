Srinagar-Jammu National Highway partially restored for 1-way traffic

Sector officer traffic police National Highway Ramban, who is monitoring traffic regulation at Mehar, informed Greater Kashmir that hundreds of vehicles, carrying essential commodities, were allowed to move towards Kashmir after landslide was cleared and a single-lane road was prepared by the road maintenance agency of NHAI.

Earlier vehicular traffic movement on highway remained disrupted on several occasions at different locations due to heavy rains, snowfall, landslides, shooting stones and narrow road stretches between Chanderkote and Banihal stretch of the highway last week.