Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open despite rains

He said that passenger and Light Motor Vehicles plied normally from both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles were heading towards Srinagar.

Meanwhile, in view of inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters in its fresh advisory asked commuters not to travel on Srinagar Jammu National Highway, without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu on Saturday.

However, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on both sides of the highway.