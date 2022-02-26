Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open despite rains

Ramban, Feb 26: Vehicular traffic movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a few hours due to landslides at Samroli near Udhampur Friday morning. However, most vulnerable stretches, prone to landslides and shooting stones, between Nashri and Banihal remained open despite intermittent rain today. Official sources said two-way movement of hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs); private cars was allowed whereas Heavy Motor Vehicles (trucks), oil gas petrol and diesel tankers, stranded at Dhar road Udhampur, were allowed to move towards Kashmir.
Sector officer traffic police Udhampur informed that vehicular traffic was disrupted for a few hours due to a landslide near Samroli-Udhampur early Friday morning. However the slide was cleared immediately by the men and machinery of the concerned road maintenance agency deployed in the area and the road was restored for traffic.
Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police National Highway Ramban Praful Bhardwaj said that despite intermittent rain, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic movement.
He said that passenger and Light Motor Vehicles plied normally from both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles were heading towards Srinagar.
Meanwhile, in view of inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir traffic police headquarters in its fresh advisory asked commuters not to travel on Srinagar Jammu National Highway, without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Unit Srinagar, Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu on Saturday.
However, subject to fair weather and good road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to move on both sides of the highway.
They said the heavy motor vehicles (trucks) will be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur to move towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway Saturday morning.
Till the filing of this report, the light rain continued and the trucks were heading towards Kashmir at a slow pace.