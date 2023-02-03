Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban, Feb 3: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Friday.
However, traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the highway remained blocked for an hour and 36 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of five HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs from Jakhani Udhampur after two days crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Kashmir has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Saturday morning.
For the Srinagar-bound LMVs the cut-off timings have been fixed as 8 am to 11 am from Nagrota, Jammu, and 9 am to 12 pm from Jakhani, Udhampur.
For the Jammu-bound LMVs, the cut-off timings have been fixed as 8 am to 12 pm from Qazigund, Kashmir.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from TCU Jammu, TCU Srinagar, and TCU Ramban.
Security forces have been directed not to ply against the advisory because of the narrow carriageways between Nashri and Banihal.