Srinagar-Jammu NH open

However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of 13 HMVs and a single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban, and other places between Nashri and Banihal.

Traffic officials in Ramban said that the highway remained open and hundreds of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris and tourists crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations.