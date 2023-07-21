Srinagar-Jammu NH open
Ramban, July 21: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of vehicles carrying Amarnath yatris, tourists, and passenger light-medium vehicles besides one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Jammu on Friday.
However, traffic movement remained slow at several places due to narrow road stretches.
The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of light, medium motor vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims, tourists; private cars, and passenger vehicles plied on either side of the highway, without any disruption during the day.
They said that heavy vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner on NH-44.
The authorities said that the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and due to the single road stretch at Dhalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria on Ramban highway and some other places between Nashri and Banihal.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and private cars, passenger light-medium vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
The officials said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, heavy vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir on Saturday.
They further advised people not to undertake journeys on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway without confirming the status of the road on Saturday.