Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Department issued an advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the vehicles ferrying Amarnath Yatris, tourists, and private cars, passenger light-medium vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.

The officials said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, heavy vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir on Saturday.

They further advised people not to undertake journeys on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway without confirming the status of the road on Saturday.