Srinagar-Jammu NH open

Ramban, Dec 31: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Jammu on Saturday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between the Banihal and Nashri tunnels due to the breakdown of HMVs.
Traffic officials in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway.
They said HMVs carrying fruits were allowed towards Jammu after remaining stranded at Qazigund, Kashmir on the highway.
The traffic officials said that HMVs crossed the Banihal-Ramban sector of the highway and headed towards Jammu.
The traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Saturday, the highway remained blocked for 1 hour and 17 minutes due to a landslide at Seri Passi.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Sunday morning.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs on Sunday.