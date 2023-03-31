Srinagar-Jammu NH open despite rain

Ramban, Mar 31: Despite intermittent light rain, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Friday.
However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to narrow road stretches and slippery road conditions at Dalwass, Mehar Cafeteria, Ramban Seri, Shalgari, and various other places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 53 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 30 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, for 53 minutes due to the closure of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, and 30 minutes due to shooting stones at the Shalgari area of Banihal.
The traffic authorities said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of three HMVs.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that hundreds of LMVs plied for their respective destinations during the day on the highway.
They said that HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur towards Kashmir crossed Nashri, Ramban and headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side of the highway while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing road and traffic situation on Saturday morning.
People have been advised to undertake journeys on the highway only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, and Ramban as the Meteorological Department has predicted rain.