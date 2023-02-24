Srinagar-Jammu NH remains shut for maintenance

Ramban, Feb 24: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained closed for traffic movement for carrying repair and maintenance works in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.
The vehicular traffic remained suspended between Nashri and Banihal tunnels on both sides on the highway on the instructions of the government.
Authorities said that undertaking necessary repairs for highway upkeep, traffic on the highway remained suspended.
The suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway affected the transportation of food grains and other essential goods for Kashmir and other areas of Ramban district.
It also affected the movement of passenger transport between Nashri and Banihal.
No vehicles except ambulances were allowed to ply on the highway.
Vehicles are also stranded in long queues at Seri, Ramban and at some other locations between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic authorities said that traffic on the highway would resume on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Traffic Police issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) would be allowed to move on both sides of the highway.
Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed to ply from Jakhani, Udhampur, towards Srinagar.
Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Udhampur has been asked to liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the HMVs while the security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory and traffic plan in view of the traffic congestion on the highway.