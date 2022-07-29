Srinagar-Jammu NH reopens, Amarnath Yatra allowed

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, while updating the status of NH-44, tweeted, “Up convoys have left Yatris Niwas towards the valley after weather and road conditions improved in Ramban.”

Officials said the scheduled convoys of Amarnath Yatra, carrying around 700 pilgrims who left Bhagwati Nagar Jammu this morning and more than 1600 Amarnath pilgrims, who were stranded and accommodated in SASB Yatri Niwas Chanderkote, due to blockade of road on Thursday, were also allowed to move for the two Yatra base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir after reopening of the road on priority.