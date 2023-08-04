Srinagar-Jammu NH to remain open today

Ramban, Aug 4: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Saturday.
The J&K Traffic Department advisory said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, the Amarnath Yatra convoy vehicles ferrying the yatris and LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway on Saturday.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would also be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir.
However, they said that no HMV would be allowed to cross Jakhani, Udhampur after 6 pm towards Kashmir.
On Friday, officials deployed for the regulation of traffic at Kelamorh, Ramban said, “The vehicular traffic was disrupted for a brief period due to tumbling of shooting stones from a hillock at tunnel T-2, Kelamorh between Ramban and Ramsu.
They said that the movement of traffic remained slow as vehicles were being cleared with caution and on one-way basis at tunnel T2.
“Despite the slow movement of traffic, hundreds of LMVs crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector towards their respective destinations during the day,” officials said.
They said that HMVs released from Qazigund in Kashmir were heading towards Jammu in a regulated manner.
Traffic authorities said that the slow traffic movement was observed on the highway due to the breakdown of eight HMVs and single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria on Ramban highway between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.