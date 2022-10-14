SRINAGAR-JAMMU NH | Weed out issues hindering smooth vehicular movement on highway: CS

Srinagar, Oct 14: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday impressed upon the traffic authorities to keep improving the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for smooth movement of traffic round the clock.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary urged upon the officers to weed out any possibility hindering the smooth movement of traffic on the highway.
He enquired from them about the status of the implementation of previous directions issued from time to time.
Mehta took cognisance of the issues including blacktopping of the potholed portion of the road, removal of muck, designating the truck holding areas, completion of tunnels, and use of alternative link of Jawahar Tunnel and Mughal Road.
He underscored the need of drawing a mechanism to get the chronically slow-moving vehicles off the road besides taking appropriate action against them.
The chief secretary asked them to put a check on overloading in trucks and make sure that no such vehicle was allowed to move ahead, thereby creating hiccups for others.
He also emphasised clearing the muck, black topping the road stretch, and making the truck holding areas functional at the earliest.
Mehta asked them to send the geo-tagged photos of all these works after completion.
The traffic and NHAI authorities assured the chief secretary that after the implementation of all these instructions, traffic on the road would be smooth and congestion free.
The meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary Public Works Department (PWD), IG Traffic, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Anantnag and Ramban, SP National Highway, and RO NHAI.