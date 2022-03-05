Srinagar-Leh Highway|Snow clearance to make road travel-worthy near completion

Zojila, Mar 5: The snow clearance work on the Srinagar-Leh Highway is nearing completion as both project Vijayak and Beacon have reached upto their respective destinations.
Officials said that the snow clearance work was started in early February and almost the entire stretch had been cleared. However, the heavy snowfall in the last week of February resulted in the closure of the road again and the project Vijayak and Beacon had to restart the snow clearance operation.
They said that the snow clearance work has almost been completed. However, there are few avalanches along Zojila pass and those need to be cleared.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the snow clearance work has been almost completed. However, there are other road safety issues that have to be addressed before throwing the road open for traffic.
He further said that if weather conditions permit the entire process of road clearance will be completed in few days and later after reviewing the road condition “any movement of traffic will be considered.”
Meanwhile, to take stock of the snow clearance operations on Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna early Saturday morning visited the Sonamarg Zojila road to review the road clearance operation at Zojila pass.
During the visit, BRO officials briefed the DC about the current condition of the road and snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass upto Zero Point on Sonamarg side.
Regarding opening of Zojila pass, the Beacon authorities said that snow clearance is almost cleared up to zero point but due to recent avalanches, it is not feasible to throw the road open and a decision regarding opening of Zojila pass would be taken in last week of this month after reviewing the road condition.
While inspecting the snow clearance operation, DC praised Beacon authorities involved in the road clearance operations for their tireless efforts for clearing snow up to Zero Point despite the recent heavy snowfall and hostile weather conditions.
The DC asked the Beacon authorities to expedite the clearance of avalanches on the Zojila stretch so that the road is made motorable at the earliest.