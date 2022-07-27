Srinagar witnesses major spike as J&K logs 697 cases

Srinagar, July 26: Srinagar district on Tuesday witnessed major spike as J&K logged 697 fresh cases. Meanwhile, active cases shot up to 3816 across the Union Territory.
The Kashmir division today reported more cases than the Jammu division, for the first time during the last several months. Out of the total cases, 281 cases were reported from Jammu division while 416 from Kashmir division.
Also, the Srinagar district witnessed a massive spike in the daily count of COVID-19 as it reported 268 cases – the highest among all districts.
The number of active positive cases also reached 1245 which turned the situation worrisome.
Meanwhile, the new cases took the tally of COVID-19 cases to 461225--290996 in Kashmir and 170259 in Jammu while the death toll remained static at 4763--2426 in Kashmir and 2337 fatalities in Jammu division.
Notably the daily count of active positive cases also witnessed a massive surge in the last few days with
an average increase of 400 every day. The number of active positive cases in Kashmir reached 1930 while 1886 active cases were in Jammu division.
The number of active positive cases in Baramulla was 344.
Amid the surge in daily count of COVID-19 cases in J&K, wearing of masks at public places and other SoPs were made mandatory in all 20 districts of J&K.
However there has been poor implementation of the guidelines as people are not adhering to COVID-19 SoPs, thus contributing to the spread of the infection.
As per the district wise break up, the official figures revealed that Jammu district reported 147 cases, Baramulla 71, Doda 40, Budgam 22, Udhampur and Kupwara 20 each , Rajouri 16, Bandipora 14, Kathua 13 and Samba 11. Ten cases each were reported from Poonch and Ganderbal districts while seven cases were reported from Ramban district and six cases from Kulgam.
Anantnag district reported three cases, Pulwama two and Reasi one. However no fresh cases were reported from Shopian district.
Around 260 COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and they included 110 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir Valley.
Also, 9655 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours.
Amid the surge in cases, medicos have repeatedly cautioned people to follow SoPs and take precautions instead of taking risk of getting infected with the virus.
However despite recording the highest number of cases across Kashmir, the COVID-19 norms are being observed in breach at public places across Srinagar. There is poor implementation of guidelines in other districts as well.
Notwithstanding warnings by experts about the serious repercussions of not following COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), people are still violating norms at public places across Kashmir.
People are visiting markets, parks, health centres and government offices without masks.
Medicos have expressed concern over irresponsible behaviour of masses in adhering to COVID-19 SoPs.
“Main reason is people think this time COVID-19 is gentle and mild. They take it lightly and are roaming everywhere without wearing a mask,” said a renowned critical care expert, Dr Showkat Shah.
“By not following COVID-19 protocol, people are putting the lives of others at risk by spreading the virus,” he said.